A Public Witness

W B Tichenor
15h

Coverage of this aspect of the Trump War against Iran is much appreciated. As we continue to watch the Trump War, commenced with the assassination of the leader and many of the top government officials of Iran, I suggest not being detracted by how bad we view the Iranian leader and his regime. If that was truely the reason for placing American service men and women in harms' way, not to mention Americans around the world and hear at home, why didn't Trump start his war in his first administration. Do not overlook or be distracted from the simple fact, there was No Immediate Threat to our nation from Iran. In the days leading up to this unilateral, unprovoked, unnecessary attack, the Iranian negotiator, as well as, the U. S. Secretary of State indicated progress was being made in the talks in Geneva. The President on Feb. 19, had given Iran 10 -15 days to come to an agreement on the future of their nuclear program. However, he lied, 8 days after he started His War! Prayers from Christian Leaders for the safety of Christians in the Middle East are certainly called for, however, in the spirit, if not the letter, of what Jesus taught, our prayers need to extend to the Iranian people irrespective of their faith. There are already casualities in Iran of innocent people, there will be more, and before Trump's War is concluded, more American lives, any not just service men and women, but civilians are likely to be killed. And, no definitative reasons have been articulated as to why Trump started his war, and the overwhelming majority of Republicans will not demand any explanation, but will simply follow and endorse Trump's War! Tragic times for the Republic - how much longer can we keep it, or is it too late. I pray not!

