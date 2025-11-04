A Public Witness

A Public Witness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
W B Tichenor's avatar
W B Tichenor
14m

Thanks again for continuing to tell the story. As disheartening as our nation's situation is, we cannot and should no "sin by silence", and Brian continues to speak out for all of us, resisting in other ways. The assualt upon the Rule of Law in our nation and upon First Amendment Rights (irrespective of whether the Speaker of the House and others in this administration understand them, as they certainly don't respect them) must be met with peaceful, non-violent resistance at every turn as each of us find our way to stand up for the preservation of our Democratic-Republic. On Jesus teaching to "obey the law," it is clear that individual is not literate in the teachings of Jesus. What he taught - the Second Great Commandment, tied directly to the First Great Commandment was to "Love our fellows as we love our self), and since Jesus specifically endorsed the entire Torah, the other commandment from Leviticus stands on equal footing - "Love the stranger among you, as you love yourself."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Word&Way
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture