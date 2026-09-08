A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
3h

I was on a tour of Colonial Williamsburg in July this year. I missed seeing the fife and drum corps, but enjoyed all the reenactors of the various occupations (weavers, tailors, etc.) there. I agree that Christian Nationalism and religious liberty are incompatible.

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