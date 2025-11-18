A Public Witness

The knee-jerk "Christ is King" proclamations of Christian Nationalism could also, at least in part, be a response to all the "No Kings" demonstrations that have taken place almost every Saturday since Trump took office. Maybe these protests need to be renamed since this counter slogan has arisen?

Also, the third largest spiritual denomination in America today is the "nones"---those who believe that "freedom OF religion" necessarily also means "freedom FROM religion". I am a religious United Methodist, and that affiliation is precious to me, and I will not disavow it. But it never enters my mind that others, even within United Methodism, or any other religion, do/should/must believe as I believe.

By far the largest and most effective spiritual movement in America for a long time has been Alcoholics Anonymous and all its various offshoots. AA asks only that its adherents acknowledge the presence and help of a "higher power" [as you understand it]. No creed. No compulsion to "believe in" something outside your own understanding. But the assurance that if you join AA and "work the program" you will always have the comfort and support of others like yourself, without shame or blame, no matter how many times you need to "go away" and "come back". That system has "saved" millions more that any other religious "brand" in America.

Perhaps the whole idea of religion itself needs to be rethought?

