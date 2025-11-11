A Public Witness

A Public Witness

Jonathan Brownson
1h

"War, it turns out, doesn’t build peace any more than adultery strengthens a marriage.

Unfortunately, Pete Hegseth still believes otherwise. The man who likes to call himself “Secretary of War” (instead of his official title as Secretary of Defense) and who had multiple affairs (and has been accused of sexual assault) thinks the key to peace is war."

A revealing juxtaposition

