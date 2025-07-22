A Public Witness

A Public Witness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candace Adams's avatar
Candace Adams
15h

Thank you for sharing! This gives me hope ❤️🙏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marilyn Jones's avatar
Marilyn Jones
11h

Thank you for every reminder that we should wake up from the dangerous heresy of Christian Nationalism. And for the warning that the nones may be leaving the church because the church has been unwilling to acknowledge and repent of its errors in the past, and begin to institute teachings and policies that are closer to the spirit of Christ.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Word&Way
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture