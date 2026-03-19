A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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Becky O A's avatar
Becky O A
30m

It is good to hear a real-life incident of misuse of the pulpit in favor of politics. In my experience, people in the church can be pushy to get candidates in front of congregations. Clearly in violation not only of our IRS laws but what we are called to be and do as a church. Lockstep with politicians is never a good policy.

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