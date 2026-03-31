The media landscape in the United States is rapidly evolving, as are America’s religious demographics. The changes in the former influence how we understand the latter. So we’re partnering with Moravian University’s School of Theology to offer a four-week online course (with synchronous and asynchronous options) to explore how religion is covered and communicated in the media today. The course will also consider ways we can all work to create and influence narratives to increase religious literacy and foster social change.

The “Broadcasting Belief: Understanding and Shaping How the Media Covers Religion” course will include four one-hour online sessions at 8 p.m. (ET) on Mondays April 27, May 4, May 11, and May 18 (but the sessions will be recorded for asynchronous engagement). Sessions will look at the historical evolution of religion in the media, the contemporary media landscape, how religion journalists decide what to report, and how you can have your voice heard in media outlets. One week will feature a panel conversation with guests Angela Denker (ELCA pastor and journalist), Jack Jenkins (Religion News Service), and Tiffany Stanley (Associated Press) to talk about their reporting on religion.

The course costs just $50 and is worth one Continuing Education Unit credit. Register today for this online course.

Additionally, Moravian University’s School of Theology is also hosting a free panel next week related to this topic. One of us (Brian) will join three other scholars for the event, “Beyond the Headlines: A Ministry Leader’s Guide to Media Discernment.” Also speaking during the conversation, which you can register for to watch free on Zoom, will be Belinda Waller-Peterson, Jill Irvine, and Erik Ranstrom.

We hope you’ll tune in to the panel next week and sign up for our course starting later in April.

Register for the “Beyond the Headlines” webinar on April 7.

Register today for the “Broadcasting Belief” online course that starts April 27.

As a public witness,

Brian Kaylor & Beau Underwood

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