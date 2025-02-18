Theological seminary education is undergoing significant shifts. One example of innovation is the ongoing merger of two historic schools in Pennsylvania: Lancaster Theological Seminary and Moravian Theological Seminary (within Moravian University). We’ve gotten to know quite a few people at those schools and are excited by what they’re offering. In fact, last year we joined them for a virtual event to talk about Baptizing America and Christian Nationalism with Lancaster professor Greg Carey and Bishop Dwayne Royster of the Faith in Action Network.

So we’re pleased to announce two upcoming online offerings we’re doing in partnership with the Moravian and Lancaster team. We hope you will sign up for one or both to learn more about the separation of church and state and why it matters today as we push back against Christian Nationalism.

Faculty & Guest Zoom Panel, March 11

On Tuesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. (ET), we will join three other scholars for a free webinar to talk about church-state separation, Christian Nationalism, and the need to protect democracy and our gospel witness. Also on the panel will be Dr. Sarah Bogue (a Presbyterian minister and history of Christianity professor at Chandler School of Theology), Dr. Greg Carey (a New Testament professor at Lancaster Theological Seminary), and Dr. Riddick Weber (a Moravian minister and pastoral ministry professor at Moravian Seminary).

During the 90-minute conversation, we’ll discuss some historical developments regarding church-state separation and Christian Nationalism, as well as current concerns and how Christians can advocate today for a healthy separation that protects democracy and our Christian witness. We’ll also take questions from participants. Sign up today for this free Zoom webinar.

Online Course, March 17-April 11

In partnership with Lancaster and Moravian, the two of us will teach a four-week course going deeper into issues of church-state separation and Christian Nationalism. The course will include four one-hour online sessions at 7 p.m. (ET) on Mondays March 17, March 24, March 31, and April 7 (but the sessions will be recorded for asynchronous engagement). We’ll even be joined by special guests for two of those sessions.

The course costs just $50 and is worth one Continuing Education Unit credit. You can get a better sense of what we’ll be covering in the course syllabus. We’ll look at historical developments regarding church-state separation, constitutional and legal issues, contemporary threats from Christian Nationalism, and what we can do today to help protect church-state separation. Register today for this online course.

A person holds a sign during a protest outside the Colorado Capitol in Denver on Feb. 5, 2025. (David Zalubowski/ Associated Press )

We live in a time when Christian Nationalism is on the march in Washington, D.C., as well as in state Capitols and local school boards across the country. But we also know the antidote.

“The separation of church and state is the cure for Christian Nationalism in the United States,” constitutional lawyer Andrew Seidel, vice president of strategic communications for Americans United for Separation of Church and State and author of American Crusade: How the Supreme Court is Weaponizing Religious Freedom, explained during the 2023 Summit for Religious Freedom. “They cannot get what they want if there is a separation of church and state, if that wall between the two is tall and strong.”

That wall needs some more bricks. So join us in learning how we got to where we are and what we can do to create a healthier separation between church and state.

As a public witness,

Brian Kaylor & Beau Underwood

