Today marks five months since the official release of our new book, Baptizing America: How Mainline Protestants Helped Build Christian Nationalism. They really do grow up fast!

We’ve been pleased that our book has helped people during a campaign season where Christian Nationalism has been so prevalent. In fact, The Presbyterian Outlook listed Baptizing America as one of the “books helping us through election season” as recommended by readers. However, it’s not about Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, so its relevance will continue after tomorrow. Regardless of who wins the presidency, the scourge of Christian Nationalism will not go away.

Far beyond the White House, multiple states are pushing Christian Nationalism in public schools — an issue we address in the book. From the Bible mandate in Oklahoma to chaplains in Texas and Florida to the Ten Commandments in Louisiana, the effort to codify a narrow version of Christianity will continue long after the ballots have been counted. Additionally, there are numerous national and state policymakers who espouse the ideology and even wear the label “Christian Nationalist” as a badge of honor. And it’s still showing up in churches, like yesterday when Mark Driscoll brought Sean Feucht, Charlie Kirk, and Kari Lake all on stage during the worship service at his church in Arizona to push this dangerous ideology.

Screengrab of (from left) Mark Driscoll, Grace Driscoll, Kari Lake, Charlie Kirk, Sean Feucht, and Jack Brewer under a “Vote Like Jesus” sign in Trinity Church in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Nov. 3, 2024.

With Christian Nationalism appearing in government buildings and church sanctuaries, we’ve particularly enjoyed the opportunities to hit the road and talk at churches about past and present-day Christian Nationalism. We’ve been at churches affiliated with five of the “seven sisters” of mainline Protestantism, so it’s great to see a variety of congregations engaging with this work (and we still need an Episcopal and ELCA church to complete the full list, so if that’s you please invite us).

We’ve often found ourselves in red states where Christian Nationalism is a serious concern. These stops have included a church in Oklahoma, where the state’s superintendent of public instruction is making several efforts to push Christian Nationalism. And in a couple of churches in Indiana, where a self-described “Christian Nationalist” is running to be the next lieutenant governor. And at multiple churches in Missouri, where an avowed proponent of Christian Nationalism is seeking reelection as a U.S. senator.

Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood speaking at various churches about Baptizing America .

Along the way, we’ve been dialoguing with people about how they can address Christian Nationalism in their own churches and denominations, while also confronting it in the public square. In Oklahoma, a Presbyterian church even helped put Baptizing America atop the state’s nonfiction bestseller list. In addition to the in-person events, we’ve also led various webinars for churches, campus ministries, denominational groups, and other organizations.

It’s also been exciting to see the book reviewed and mentioned in numerous places online and in print. At least 18 publications have written about Baptizing America, along with many blogs and newsletters. This has included reviews in prominent mainline publications like Disciples News Service, The Living Church (Episcopalian), and The Presbyterian Outlook. We’ve also received coverage from Baptist News Global, Church & State, Kansas City Star, Religion News Service, and Sojourners. And it’s been encouraging to see praise for the book from scholars like Robert P. Jones, Kristin Du Mez, and Andrew Whitehead.

We’ve also appeared on 21 podcasts to talk about Baptizing America. This has included shows like Homebrewed Christianity, State of Belief, and Straight White American Jesus. And we’ve already recorded episodes for several other shows that will be released soon. Those conversations have been fun and have pushed us to think about issues of politics and religion in new ways.

Podcasts where Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood have talked about Baptizing America .

All of this has been energizing and encouraging. And there’s still lots more to come with in-person events, webinars, and more later this month and into next year.

We hope you’ll join us in this effort to offer an alternative witness to Christian Nationalism. Buy Baptizing America. Tell others about it on social media. Write a positive review on Amazon. Invite us to speak to your church, Bible study, or organization. Tomorrow is an important day. But the journey of addressing Christian Nationalism in our churches and nation will continue in weeks and months and years to follow.

As a public witness,

Brian Kaylor & Beau Underwood