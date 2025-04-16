For years, Rev. Shannon Fleck has been challenging Christian Nationalism in what could be called the state leading the way in advancing the ideology. Now, she’s ready to focus not just on mobilizing Christians in Oklahoma but also across the nation. Last week, the advocacy group Faithful America named Fleck, a minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), as the organization’s new executive director. Faithful America calls itself “the largest online community of grassroots Christians putting faith into action for social justice.”

Fleck has been working against Christian Nationalism in a state where politicians are trying to create a sectarian public school, put Donald Trump-endorsed “God Bless the USA” Bibles in public schools, and much more. As she pivots to work on issues in Washington, D.C., and across the country, she sees the effort to push back against Christian Nationalism as a deeply theological concern.

“The way of Jesus is undeniable. When you read the stories of how he lived his life and the very words he’s saying to his disciples, there’s no misinterpreting the fact that we are supposed to be taking care of the least and last, that we are supposed to be uplifting those who have been cast aside,” Fleck said. “Our role is to be with those humans who are being ostracized, othered, and villainized by those in power. To side with power, fear, and control is not of Jesus.”

“Jesus is problematic for Christian Nationalists because he’s saying everything they’re against very plainly,” she added. “That’s why you don’t really hear a lot of quotes from the Gospels in their arguments.”

Even as Fleck believes Christian Nationalism conflicts with the life and teachings of Jesus and ultimately is really “about power,” she also acknowledges it has been “operating as Christianity for decades.” Thus, she uses the term “Christian Nationalism” because of the way Christian texts, language, and liturgy have been used for this “highly politicized and incredibly narrow and hate-filled” theology. That’s why in Oklahoma and now nationally, Fleck has been working to mobilize Christian clergy to join the voices challenging this ideology.

“Now is the time to speak out,” she told me. “For us to stay silent is not doing any favors to the faith that we love when it’s been co-opted by one specific political reference. For a long time, we were rising above by not getting into the weeds. But at this moment, we as faith leaders need to be active in this reclamation of truth and reclamation of moral authority and values that don’t align in this narrow lane that has been politicized.”

“I believe that the faith community has to be at the head of that movement to call out what is happening,” she added. “Let me also say: I’m coming to you from Oklahoma. Oklahoma! I am a native Okie. And if I can come with an ounce of positivity in this moment, I want everyone to heed that. … People’s eyes are opening to what this is. That is the confidence and happiness I have coming into this new role. I know it feels heavy and scary, but I know that we have the numbers, we have the voice, we have the theology, and we can overcome this mess that is being created right now.”

Word&Way previously worked with Faithful America to challenge the Christian Nationalism of the ReAwaken America Tour (or RAT for short). We organized ministers for a public challenge to the RAT event featuring Michael Flynn, Eric Trump, Kash Patel, Lance Wallnau, and Sean Feucht in Branson, Missouri. We also joined their boat billboard against another RAT event at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida. Fleck’s predecessor, Rev. Nathan Empsall, previously appeared on episode 61 of Dangerous Dogma, wrote several columns for WordWay, and wrote an Unsettling Advent devotional.

Left: Brian Kaylor (speaking) joins three other ministers in speaking against the Christian Nationalism of the ReAwaken America Tour in Branson, Missouri. Right: A boat billboard sponsored by Faithful America and Christians Against Christian Nationalism travels around downtown Miami, Florida, with the logo for A Public Witness as one of several that scrolled along on the right panel.

You can hear more from Shannon Fleck on this week’s episode of Dangerous Dogma. You can listen to the audio version here (or subscribe in your favorite podcast platform), and you can watch the video version here. You can also learn more about Faithful America on their website.

As a public witness,

Brian Kaylor

