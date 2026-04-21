We just wanted to drop a quick reminder about a new online 4-week course we’re teaching that starts next week. So if you haven’t registered for the class we’re offering in partnership with Moravian University’s School of Theology, you should do so today!

The “Broadcasting Belief: Understanding and Shaping How the Media Covers Religion” course will include four one-hour online sessions at 8 p.m. (ET) on Mondays April 27, May 4, May 11, and May 18 (but the sessions will be recorded for asynchronous engagement). Sessions will look at the historical evolution of religion in the media, the contemporary media landscape, how religion journalists decide what to report, and how you can have your voice heard in media outlets. One week will feature a panel conversation with guests Angela Denker (ELCA pastor and journalist), Jack Jenkins (Religion News Service), and Tiffany Stanley (Associated Press) to talk about their reporting on religion.

The course costs just $50 and is worth one Continuing Education Unit credit. Register today for this online course.

As a public witness,

Brian Kaylor & Beau Underwood

By the way, in light of President Donald Trump publicly reading 2 Chronicles 7:14 tonight, here is a new Religion News Service column from Brian: “Trump’s Assigned Verse in Bible Marathon is Red Meat for Christian Nationalists.”

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