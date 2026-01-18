A Public Witness

A Public Witness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James O Preston's avatar
James O Preston
21h

Wow! Just ... wow. Why am I not surprised that ICE has a Southern Baptist pastor in a leadership role.

Mary's avatar
Mary
15h

Makes me sad and mad. I grew up in a Southern Baptist church and was a preacher’s kid. My dad must be rolling over in his grave at what is happening. Back when he was a pastor, Southern Baptists preached the gospel and fought for social justice.

2 more comments...

