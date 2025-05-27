A Public Witness

A Public Witness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Snowden's avatar
Gary Snowden
10h

Thanks for sharing this introduction to the book. We were privileged to host Tony for breakfast in our home while on the mission field teaching at the Baptist Seminary in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was the speaker for our annual conferences and did an outstanding job. Bill Clinton did actually call the switchboard of the seminary asking to speak to him while he was there and I think the lady manning the phones thought it was a prank initially.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Brownson's avatar
Jonathan Brownson
9h

Tony was influential in my spiritual journey as well...thanks for the notice of the biography

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Word&Way
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture