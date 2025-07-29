A Public Witness

A Public Witness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia B Astle's avatar
Cynthia B Astle
4h

The premise of the anti-greed gospel doesn't surprise me -- it has been documented before. Even the venerable musical "1776" about the Declaration of Independence focused a key plot point on slavery. When Thomas Jefferson says he's going to free his slaves, Edward Rutledge of South Carolina responds: "Then you have resolved the ruin of your personal economy." And John Adams replies, "Economy. Always economy." Whereupon Rutledge launches into one of the most soul-searing anthems of the play, "Molasses to Rum" about the triangle trade. The lyrics refer to ships carrying "Bibles and slaves." See the clip on YouTube at https://youtu.be/IeuaTpH6Ck0?si=Br65Zv1m4He0MrDu

PS The actor who plays Edward Ruledge is John Cullum, who later portrayed Holling Vincour in "Northern Exposure."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Word&Way
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture