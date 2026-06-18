A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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Jerry Gale's avatar
Jerry Gale
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I maintain that the most important recent development in the growth of progressive Christianity happened in Minneapolis at the beginning of 2026. When Operation Metro Surge was locking up immigrants and killing Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the resistance to Operation Metro Surge was led by faith leaders wearing their collars. We are done with hiding our faith under a bushel basket. We are letting our light shine brightly as we stand up for loving your neighbor and welcoming the stranger. We had faith leaders from around the country driving in and flying to support us.

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