Calling for “Advent Not Arms” amid violence in the Middle East, more than 200 Christian bishops and executive leaders from around the world are demanding governments “suspend arms sales to Israel.” The letter, organized by Churches for Middle East Peace in the United States and Embrace the Middle East in the United Kingdom, was provided to A Public Witness ahead of its formal release today (Dec. 16). As Christians in the Middle East prepare to mark a second Christmas since the war after the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, global Christian leaders signed the letter urging a ceasefire, increased humanitarian aid, and an end to arms sales.

“For over 430 days, the war in Gaza has claimed countless lives, injured tens of thousands, and deepened the suffering and trauma of the entire region. The global community must rise to meet this moral crisis,” Rev. Mae Elise Cannon, executive director of CMEP, told us. “The ongoing arming of Israel has allowed the Netanyahu government to act with impunity while perpetuating immeasurable violence and destruction against the entire two million-plus people — the vast majority civilians — living in Gaza. Advocating for an immediate end to the violence is the first step in opening the door to the pursuit of peace, justice, and a future where all people in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel, and the entire region can live free from the fear of violence, death, and destruction.”

While numerous signatories to the letter are from the United States and the United Kingdom, others come from three dozen nations on six continents, including Australia, Bangladesh, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Guatemala, Haiti, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Morocco, Poland, South Africa, and Switzerland. Among the numerous leaders of denominational bodies and ecumenical organizations are heads of the Baptist Convention of South Africa, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in the United States and Canada, Church World Service, Ethiopian Episcopal Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada, Mennonite World Conference, Methodist Church in Britain, Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Progressive National Baptist Convention, Reformed Church in America, South African Council of Churches, and the United Church of Canada. There are also numerous Anglican, Catholic, Lutheran, and Methodist bishops and archbishops.

“As Christian leaders, we believe that violence is a descending spiral that will never bring long-lasting peace and security. There is no military solution to this crisis,” the letter offers. “This Christmas season, therefore, we call for ‘Advent Not Arms’: for the immediate suspension of arms sales and military assistance to Israel and the pursuit of regional peace.”

People in Beirut, Lebanon, light candles to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on June 3, 2024. (Bilal Hussein/ Associated Press )

Critiquing Complicity

The “Advent Not Arms” letter insists that “all sides must lay down their arms in this conflict.” Yet, the focus of this particular campaign is not those who are fighting but the nations sending more weapons to fuel the conflict. Signatories come from several nations that supply weapons to Israel, including the three largest sources: the United States, Germany, and Italy. The U.S. provides nearly 70% of Israel’s arms imports. The clergy signing the letter call out the “complicity” of governments providing such arms.

“The continuing export of arms and provision of military aid to Israel merely fuels this conflict and diminishes the prospect of an end to this war,” the letter declares. “There is credible evidence that all parties to this conflict have violated international humanitarian law and continue to do so in the manner they execute this war. The governments who continue to supply arms are complicit in these violations, in direct contravention of the 2013 Arms Trade Treaty.”

“As Christian leaders, we are united in our respect for the sacredness of all human life, and we stand opposed to the use of weapons to maim, kill, and displace,” the letter adds. “Together, we call on our governments to turn away from violence by suspending arms sales and military assistance to Israel and move toward the path of peace and justice by employing the leverage they have to push further and more urgently for a ceasefire and a resolution to the historical issues at stake.”

In addition to calling for an end to arms sales and a ceasefire, the “Advent Not Arms” letter also urges steps toward building peace and justice. The signatories lament the tens of thousands killed, the missing hostages kidnapped by Hamas, the destruction of homes and other places, and the terrorizing violence. They also noted the spread of the conflict into Lebanon, though a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was agreed to since the letter’s drafting.

“This Advent, we stand with our Christian sisters and brothers in the Middle East and with all people of peace and justice,” the letter reads. “We are calling on our governments to make urgent efforts to work toward a comprehensive durable ceasefire that addresses the underlying historical and current issues and provides immediate and generous humanitarian aid for all those affected, especially in Gaza.”

Campaign Vigils

As part of this “Advent Not Arms” campaign, CMEP held a prayer vigil for peace last week (Dec. 10) at Shiloh Baptist Church in Washington, D.C. The event coincided with International Human Rights Day and rallied the group of ecumenical American Christians gathered to actively participate in the peacemaking process.

“As we collectively bear witness to the immense gravity and horror of the past 14 months, and especially to the utter devastation done to Gaza and Palestinians with American-funded weapons, we also stand resolute in the belief that light can emerge from the darkness,” said Sarah Sturm, program director at The Telos Group.

Shane Claiborne, co-founder of Red Letter Christians, drew connections between advocating for a ceasefire and working to abolish the death penalty. He told a story of protesting alongside family members of people who were murdered together with family members of folks who have been executed or are currently living on death row.

“Together, they said so powerfully, ‘In a world with so much violence, why would we want more?’” Claiborne recounted. “And it feels like tonight, that same message of ‘we’re not going to build a better world by killing other people’s children, we’re not going to build a world of peace by using the violence that has harmed us.’”

Other speakers included Rev. George Mensah of Shiloh Baptist Church, Lisa Sharon Harper of Freedom Road, Nathan Hosler of the Church of the Brethren, scholar Jordan Denari Duffner, and CMEP’s own Kyle Cristofalo and Destiny Magnett.

The vigil was cosponsored by the American Baptist Churches USA, Freedom Road, The Telos Group, Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns, Chasing Justice, and Global Ministries, a joint organization of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and the United Church of Christ.

Screengrab as attendees sing “O Little Town of Bethlehem” during the the “Advent Not Arms Prayer Vigil” at Shiloh Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10, 2024.

On Wednesday (Dec. 18) at 11 a.m. ET, CMEP will hold another event called “O Come, O Come Justice: A Global Advent Not Arms Vigil.” This virtual international prayer vigil will include several Heads of Communion, Bishops, and esteemed global leaders who lent their signatures to the letter.

Some of the notable featured speakers will include Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana of South Africa’s Ethiopian Episcopal Church and the South African Council of Churches, Bishop Alexis Mitsuru Shirahama of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Hiroshima, Rev. Thomas Zain of the Antiochian Orthodox Archdiocese of North America, Rev. Eddy Alemán of the Reformed Church in America, Rev. Adam Russell Taylor of Sojourners, Rev. Ashraf Tannous of the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in Palestine, Sally Vonner of United Women in Faith, Dr. Ruth Valerio of Embrace the Middle East, and Rev. William T. Young IV of Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ.

As Christians around the world celebrate Christmas with carols about “peace on Earth,” the clergy behind the “Advent Not Arms” letter and vigils seek to move beyond just singing. They hope such international advocacy will, as the letter explains, make this a time when “we look forward to welcoming the Prince of Peace — a time to focus on love and joy, not violence and death.”

As a public witness,

Brian Kaylor & Jeremy Fuzy

