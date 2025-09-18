A Public Witness

A Public Witness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanie McGowan's avatar
Jeanie McGowan
2d

Thank you, again, Brian, for keeping these important issues before us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Word&Way
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture