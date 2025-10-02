On Monday (Sept. 29), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House to hash out a possible peace deal that would bring an end to fighting in the Gaza Strip, lead to the freeing of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, and begin the rebuilding of the devastated Gaza Strip. During a press conference to t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Public Witness to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.