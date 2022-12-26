Donald Trump didn’t march to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But Christian Nationalism did.

The House Select Committee that’s been investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection spent time highlighting how Trump told supporters he would march with them and even argued with staff who successfully prevented that from occurring. But none of the hearings covered the ideology of Christian Nationalism that inspired many who did storm the Capitol, attack police officers, threaten congressional members, and try to overturn a free and fair election.