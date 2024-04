April is “Genocide Awareness Month.” The Armenian genocide started on April 24, 1915. The Cambodian genocide under Pol Pot began on April 17, 1975. And the Rwandan genocide erupted on April 7, 1994. Yom HaShoah (or “Holocaust Remembrance Day”) moves with Passover but is observed each year in April or May.

Each time the land is watered with blood, we plan…