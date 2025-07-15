A Public Witness

A Public Witness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Brownson's avatar
Jonathan Brownson
11h

Love the exegesis of Revelation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marilyn Jones's avatar
Marilyn Jones
10h

Thank you for reporting on what is still hopeful in the Christian church, and what efforts can be made to fight against this heresy of Christian Nationalism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Word&Way
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture