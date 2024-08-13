Viral Verses
On Aug. 4, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger posted a Bible verse on social media. That’s not unusual. He does that virtually every Sunday. However, this time the verse went viral because just three days earlier he had sent a note to employees to announce the company would be eliminating about 15% of its workforce (which is more than 15,000 jobs). The move came a…
