A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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Allan H's avatar
Allan H
1h

The item about the Colorado governor race is misleading. A third candidate, probably the favorite in the Republican primary, is State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer. In Colorado, you can get onto the ballot via a party convention (as those 2 ministers did) or alternatively via petition (which Kirkmeyer has done).

The 2 paths can be confusing. The conventions are often dominated by extremists, especially on the Republican side, so the more mainstream candidates tend to go the petition route.

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