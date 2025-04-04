Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. In addition to a report on advocacy against state legislation and a look at a new show on evangelical responses to Christian Nationalism that are free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to A Public Witness received a reflection on church history at the site of Augustine’s baptism.

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

I'm in Washington, D.C., at the annual convention of the Religion News Association, along with religion journalists from across the country. It's a great time to learn from presentations about various reporting issues and to dialogue with and learn from others as they seek to tell important stories. It's been nice to talk with some of the incredible journalists we often reprint at Word&Way (from the Associated Press and Religion News Service) or who we regularly include in the "Other News of Note" section in our weekly roundups.

It’s also encouraging to hear from others as they express appreciation for the coverage we offer. We’ve tried to carve out a unique niche, giving you news and analysis you won’t find elsewhere. And we’re constantly working to improve in our craft. These are times when we particularly need a publication like A Public Witness. So thanks for reading and sharing our pieces. And especially thanks to our paid subscribers who make our journalism ministry possible.

Texas Public Radio featured a conversation about church-state separation with Texas state Rep. James Talarico, Rachel Laser of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and Texas Christian University religious studies professor David Brockman.

The Lutheran (ELCA) bishops in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan penned a joint statement condemning Christian Nationalism.

Amanda Marcotte of Salon reported on the popular MAGA Christian podcast “Girls Gone Bible.”

Mara Richards Bim of Baptist News Global documented which members of Congress fly Christian Nationalist flags in the Capitol.

Despite campaigning in church services (and receiving tens of millions in support from Elon Musk), Brad Schimel lost his run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Zachary Taylor wrote for Sightings about problems with how J.D. Vance misreads Augustine to justify anti-migrant politics.

U.S. Rep. María Salazar of Florida cited John 8:7 to justify giving Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth a “pass” for texting classified information.

“If a taxpayer-funded religious charter school is allowed to open in Oklahoma, it will only be a matter of time before taxpayers are funding schools dedicated to Sharia law, Wicca indoctrination, Scientology instruction — even the Church of Satan. As a devoted Christian and a strong supporter of religious liberty, I can tell you that the only way to protect religious liberty is for the state not to sponsor any religion at all — just like our Founding Fathers intended.” —Republican Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond criticizing Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for supporting an effort to create a publicly-funded Catholic charter school.

With automakers like Tesla and Ford removing AM radios from some car models, Christian broadcasters are joining other talk channels in pushing for congressional legislation to require AM radios in all passenger motor vehicles.

Adam MacInnis of Christianity Today reported on how Canadian Christians are responding to the trade war being sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump.

A new report documented a rise in hostile acts against Christians in Israel.

Police in England broke into a Quaker meeting house and arrested people discussing climate action and peace in Gaza. Quakers responded with silent protests outside New Scotland Yard and other locations.

Parishioners of Notre Dame d’Haiti process outside a Catholic church, during a Lent faith event that reenacts the biblical story of the Red Sea passage, on March 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. (Giovanna Dell’Orto/ Associated Press )

