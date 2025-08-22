Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. In addition to a look at three new documentary projects that is free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to A Public Witness received a consideration of proposals to inject Christian Nationalism into public schools.

Support our journalism ministry by upgrading to a paid e-newsletter subscription today!

Top 5 at wordandway.org

Follow Us on Bluesky

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

As lawmakers gathered for a gerrymandering session, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick declared people must stand for the opening invocation in the state Senate or else he’ll remove them from the chamber. He was apparently upset that some people didn’t stand, which of course raises the question about how he knew that. Was he also watching to make sure everyone closed their eyes?

I’m no fan of legislative prayers. But it’s even worse to compel participation, an ideal Patrick previously held when he didn’t like a prayer. When he was a senator, he left the chamber to protest a Muslim leader giving the invocation. But now that he’s in charge and it’s a Christian praying, Patrick wants to force others to participate.

His demand is also odd because he seems to think that if someone isn’t standing, then they aren’t praying. But some people prefer to pray while seated, kneeling, or in some other position. And for years I’ve seen the bumper stickers and t-shirts declaring we should stand for the flag and kneel for the cross. Apparently, we now also have to stand for prayer. It’s hard to keep up with the Christian Nationalist rules!

I would love to see some Texas clergy go en masse and remain seated during a Senate invocation. Dare the lieutenant governor to kick out clergy because of their prayer practices. Because when the government tries to mandate how we act during prayer, it’s time to take a stand … uh, or a seat … against such Christian Nationalism.

Other News of Note

A liberal pastor in Wisconsin wanted to use his Sunday sermon to endorse Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for president (even though she’s not actively running). But after he alerted reporters to his plans, his Evangelical Lutheran Church in America bishop told him not to. So the pastor resigned.

President Donald Trump said he hopes getting a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine will help him get into Heaven.

Religious Right figure James Dobson died at 89. Anthea Butler wrote for MSNBC about his legacy.

A pastor in Maine is being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and a Catholic priest in Florida with a valid religious worker visa was denied readmission to the U.S. after traveling overseas until his his archbishop engaged lawyers to get the decision overturned. These incidents add to the list of pastors targeted by ICE.

Clergy are gathering each Sunday evening outside of the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention center in Florida to protest and pray against the facility. Yesterday (Aug. 21), a federal judge ordered construction at the site to stop and ICE to wind down operations there.

“Churches should be beyond the reach of war. This was a blow to our faith and our peace of mind.” —Montaser Tarazi, a Gazan Christian who was inside Gaza’s only Catholic church when it was struck in a deadly strike last month. Huda Skaik of The Intercept spoke with survivors.

After a decade of work, Trinity Church in Manhattan has replaced its pipe organ damaged by debris from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, slowly moving in more than 8,000 pipes by forklift.

The number of members in the last active Shaker religious community in the U.S. just grew by 50% — as a third person joined the historic celibate Christian sect in Maine.

American Baptist College, a historic Black school in Nashville, Tennessee, has a new president.

Eric Killelea of the Houston Chronicle reported on how a watchdog group is investigating private jets owned by televangelists and megachurch pastors.

Danielle Tumminio Hansen wrote for The Christian Century after posing theological questions to various AI spiritual counselors.

Watch: Brian Kaylor reviews a new children’s Bible story book featuring an AI-generated voice of Donald Trump talking about Noah’s ark:

Photo of the Week

Construction machinery is parked next to the Kiruna Church , a Sami style wooden Swedish Lutheran church, in Kiruna, Sweden, on Aug. 20, 2025, after the completion of its move along a three-mile route east to a new city center as part of the town’s relocation because the world’s largest underground iron-ore mine is threatening to swallow the town. (Malin Haarala/ Associated Press )

Thanks for reading!