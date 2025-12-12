Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. This week, we published our list of favorite books of the year and an exclusive report on the first prayer service at the U.S. Department of Labor.

Unsettling Advent

Our Advent series continued this week, with devotionals by Caleb Campbell, Rebecca Barnes, Liz Theoharis, Jeremy Fuzy, Brian Kaylor, Peter McLellan, and Courtney Richards. You can sign up to receive the rest of the daily devotionals each morning in your inbox.

Dangerous Dogma

This week’s episode features a conversation between Brian Kaylor, Angela Denker, and Beau Underwood about U.S. strikes against Venezuelan boats, Pete Hegseth’s Christian prayer services at the Pentagon, the use of AI in churches, and alarms about AI Christian music and books. Listen to the audio version here (or wherever you listen to podcasts) or watch the video version here.

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

Churches in England are trying to save Christmas from Christian Nationalists. Far-right Islamophobic political activist Tommy Robinson is planning a rally in London on Saturday called “Putting the Christ Back into Christmas.” Robinson, who is affiliated with the U.K. branch of Charlie Kirk’s political organization Turning Point, has been supported in previous efforts by far-right figures like Steve Bannon and Elon Musk.

The Church of England responded to Robinson’s planned rally with a poster campaign featuring an immigrant holy family in a bus stop and phrases like “Christ has always been in Christmas,” “Christmas started with love,” and “Outsiders welcome.”

“We must confront and resist the capture of Christian language and symbols by populist forces seeking to exploit the faith for their own political ends,” explained Bishop Arun Arora. “As we approach Christmas and recall the Holy Family’s own flight as refugees, we reaffirm our commitment to stand alongside others in working for an asylum system that is fair, compassionate, and rooted in the dignity of being human.”

A joint effort of the Baptist Union of Great Britain, the Methodist Church, and the United Reformed Church is similarly pushing back against the effort by far-right Christian Nationalists to claim Christmas. They denounced Robinson for “aggressive patriotism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia.” Under the theme of “Joy for All,” they recommend churches respond with various efforts, including an outdoor carol service, a street nativity, and Bible readings and sermons on passages highlighting “themes of all-inclusive welcome, and solidarity with those who are marginalized or oppressed.”

This is important work from British denominations. When Christian Nationalists try to co-opt Christmas, we must speak out and offer an alternative witness (while also trying to help their hearts grow three sizes).

Other News of Note

Noah Hurowitz of The Intercept reported on a Pentagon promotion for U.S. military action in the Caribbean that featured a soldier wearing a Crusader cross (the same one Pete Hegseth has tattooed on his chest).

With Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas running for the U.S. Senate, her pastor is seeking to replace her in the House. Rev. Frederick Haynes III of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas has a national reputation for social justice advocacy.

Allegra Hobbs of Texas Monthly profiled the faith and politics of Texas Democratic Senate hopeful James Talarico.

A Catholic church in New Orleans held a candlelight vigil for those detained by immigration officials as the Department of Homeland Security increased its militarized raids in the area.

“Religious leaders are really important in this moment. They have been historically, and they continue to be today because they can show the difference between what is legal and what is right.” —Rev. Michael Woolf, senior minister of Lake Street Church of Evanston, Illinois, during an Alliance of Baptists webinar about responding to immigration raids.

Steph Quinn of the Missouri Independent reported on the rise of Christian sober living homes outside of state oversight of accredited substance use recovery residences.

Fares Abraham wrote for Al Jazeera about how the Christian population in the West Bank is being threatened by Israeli settlers.

Jack Sara, president of Bethlehem Bible College, criticized a group of about 1,000 U.S. evangelical pastors who trekked to Israel but didn’t meet with local Palestinian Christians.

Christianity Today profiled a prolific Chinese worship songwriter.

Photo of the Week

People walk around the Christmas tree in front of St. Sophia Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 10, 2025. (Efrem Lukatsky/ Associated Press )

