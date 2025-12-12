A Public Witness

Jonathan Brownson
15h

As a Christian I wouldn't be as critical of the Trump administration if they didn't claim to be the only ones who are Christian. If they are going to claim to follow Christ, all of us who name His name have a responsibility to hold them to it.

Pat Kahnke makes this point in his latest post and I agree.

