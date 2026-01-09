Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. In addition to a roundup of Christian responses to the U.S. attack on Venezuela that is free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to A Public Witness received a look at church services held by President Richard Nixon in the White House.

This week’s episode features a conversation between Brian Kaylor, Angela Denker, and Beau Underwood about the U.S. attack on Venezuela and how Christians are responding, Pete Hegseth’s pledge to change the military chaplaincy program, and how people are now betting on the return of Jesus and pretty much everything else in life. Listen to the audio version here (or wherever you listen to podcasts) or watch the video version here.

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

Last year, Texas legislators passed a requirement that public school districts vote on whether to adopt a state-organized prayer time. A coalition of more than 160 faith leaders from across the state this week released an open letter urging school districts to reject state-organized prayer and instead protect the religious liberty rights of all students.

“Public education is both a place where students of all faiths come together to learn and a vital institution that prepares students to live in a society of many religions,” the letter reads. “We also understand that the responsibility for religious instruction lies with students, their families, and their local faith communities — not with public schools, and not organized or directed by the state.”

Noting that there are already existing laws that protect the right of students to pray, the faith leaders noted the new law “threatens to drive a wedge into public school communities and create unnecessary administrative burdens.”

Rabbi David Segal, policy counsel at Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty (which helped lead the open letter effort), explained in a statement that the new law is “a solution in search of a problem” that will create “a bureaucratic circus.” He added, “Religious freedom must be voluntary and personal — never organized or coerced by the government.”

We don’t need Caesar to tell us when and how to pray. Christians who take their faith seriously and who worry about the heresy of Christian Nationalism should speak out against efforts like the one in Texas.

“Vance’s twisted and wrongheaded view of Christianity has been repudiated by two popes. His Catholicism seems to be little more than a political prop, a tool only for his career ambitions and desire for power. The vice president’s comments justifying the death of Renee Good are a moral stain on the collective witness of our Catholic faith.” —John Grosso in a National Catholic Reporter editorial criticizing Vice President J.D. Vance for justifying the ICE killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Catholics in Panama are helping people from various nations who were deported to that nation by the Trump administration.

Mia Staub of Christianity Today wrote about how churches in Palisades, California, have spent the past year worshiping without their own buildings that were destroyed in a wildfire.

Evangelical author Philip Yancey confessed to an eight-year-long affair and announced his retirement.

Despite claims by some conservatives of a “revival” among younger Americans, new data from the Pew Research Center shows that’s not happening.

People gather around a makeshift memorial honoring Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer the day before, near the site of the shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 8, 2026. (John Locher/ Associated Press )

Thanks for reading!