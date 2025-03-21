Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. In addition to a review of a new book on religion and masculinity that is free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to A Public Witness received a report on faith appeals in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Louisiana executed a man for the first time in 15 years on Tuesday evening. Earlier that day, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the state from suffocating Jessie Hoffman to death with nitrogen gas. Louisiana became only the second state to kill using this method after Alabama controversially did so last year. Many states have struggled to obtain drugs for lethal injections as drug manufacturers and medical professionals refuse to allow their products or services for capital punishment.

Hoffman’s execution was almost halted by a federal judge last week due to death by nitrogen gas being a rushed process, largely untested, and presenting a likelihood of “pain and torture” in violation of his constitutional rights — but this was overturned on appeal. And in the 5-4 SCOTUS decision not to intervene, Justice Neil Gorsuch issued a dissent because he deemed there to be an improperly assessed religious freedom claim relating to the execution method preventing Hoffman from practicing meditative breathing.

Sadly, this was only one of four executions that have taken place across the country this week. Aaron Gunches was killed in Arizona, Wendell Arden Grissom was killed in Oklahoma, and Edward Thomas James was killed in Florida. And at least four more executions are scheduled for April. All carried out in our name.

Following Tuesday’s execution, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill issued a statement where she said, “I took an oath to follow and defend the law. Now Jessie Hoffman faces ultimate judgment before God in the hereafter.” This serves as a reminder that, at its core, the ideology of Christian Nationalism is about order. Specifically, capital punishment is one tool used to maintain established racial and economic hierarchies since minorities and those from low-income backgrounds are vastly overrepresented on death row. It is no surprise that states where Christian Nationalism measures the strongest also perform the most executions.

While the number of social and political problems we are all currently facing can easily feel overwhelming, this example helps to demonstrate why it can be useful to focus some of our attention on systemic issues. Otherwise, we might lose sight of the Christian Nationalist forest for the trees.

Brian Kaylor appeared on the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s “Ask an Atheist” program to talk about challenging Christian Nationalism as a Christian.

166 religious leaders in Texas issued a public letter urging state lawmakers not to pass legislation mandating the posting of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. But the Texas Senate passed the bill anyway.

The Texas Senate also passed a bill to create a time of prayer in public schools.

Linda Wertheimer wrote for The Hechinger Report about the “holy war” in Oklahoma as Christians and others push back against the Christian Nationalism of the state's superintendent of public instruction.

Political, religious, and legal disputes are erupting in Kansas after the Satanic Grotto announced it would hold a service in the state Capitol.

Michael Flynn, the key figure behind the ReAwaken America Tour, attended an event at the Justice Department and was praised there by President Donald Trump.

“The flag’s presence in the sanctuary impacts our worship, but the reverse is equally true. As an object of allegiance, the banner for which soldiers die and to which students pledge is not passive; it constantly asks for our loyalty. It is supposed to. This means that the flag’s presence in the sanctuary risks diluting worship.” —Rev. David Dack in The Presbyterian Outlook about how he helped his church move the U.S. flag out of the sanctuary.

Despite a court injunction blocking immigration agents from actions at Quaker and Cooperative Baptist congregations, immigration agents showed up at a CBF ministry.

The Central and Northern Missouri chapter of Catholic Charities is ending its refugee resettlement work after 14 years due to federal funding changes.

A historic Orthodox church in Miami, Florida, is caught up in a yearslong legal battle that has included police cuffing a deacon legally living there.

Daniel Silliman of Christianity Today wrote about how kitchens are disappearing from churches.

Cards detailing migrants’ rights sit on a table at San Pablo Methodist Church in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 14, 2025. (Alejandro Granadillo/ Associated Press )

