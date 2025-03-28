Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. This week we published a report from a political conference for pastors, a recap of a conference confronting Christian Nationalism, and a look at a legislative showdown over the Ten Commandments.

This week, the Trump administration was roiled by a new scandal after Trump’s national security advisor accidentally added a journalist to a group chat with top officials planning a military strike in Yemen. Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, reported on this only after the strike since revealing the information could’ve endangered the lives of American military personnel. Administration officials responded by lying about what happened and attacking Goldberg, who then proved they were lying by releasing more texts from the exchange that show Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth texted classified information through an unsecured channel.

I’d like to highlight one detail. Although not the biggest national security problem in the incident, in response to Hegseth texting classified information (which could’ve endangered the lives of American military personnel), Vice President J.D. Vance responded, “I will say a prayer for victory.” Two people responded with an emoji often described as prayer hands.

The plan Vance offered a prayer for included striking a residential apartment because one militant was believed to be visiting his girlfriend there. Reports estimate that at least 31 civilians — including children — were killed in the attacks. Such a deliberate targeting of a residential building would be a war crime under international law. Praying for war crimes to be successful conjures up the words of the prophet Isaiah:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When you spread out your hands in prayer, I hide my eyes from you; even when you offer many prayers, I am not listening. Your hands are full of blood! Wash and make yourselves clean. Take your evil deeds out of my sight; stop doing wrong. Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.

“Real faith — if it’s not denouncing injustice, if it’s not out there with Moses trying to break free, if it’s happy in the Pharaoh’s house — it’s not my faith at all. That’s the faith of the oligarchs.” —Cristóbal Cavazos during a Mennonite Action public worship service in Union Station in Chicago, Illinois.

Kadia Tubman of Scripps News reported on a United Methodist church in New York City offering to provide sanctuary to people facing deportation.

Heather Hahn of UM News reported on United Methodist churches in Washington, D.C., addressing federal layoffs that are impacting members in their congregations.

Anti-LGBTQ protesters in Orlando, Florida, have been targeting affirming churches — including disrupting worship services.

Katie J.M. Baker of the New York Times reported on the “Tradcath” (Traditionalist Catholic) couple behind a conservative glossy magazine for women.

Katia Riddle of NPR spoke with a Baptist pastor in Harlem sharing his own mental health struggles as he ministers to others.

An 11th century Romanesque church that emerged in 2022 from the waters of a reservoir in Vilanova de Sau, Spain, amid drought has now been largely resubmerged due to flooding. (Emilio Morenatti/ Associated Press )

