by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

An episode of the Jeopardy! Masters show this week featured a seminary. But I would quibble with the answer.

“Scripture is the sole authority for faith and practice if you study at SBTS, this theological seminary in Louisville,” host Ken Jennings said as he read the answer.

The winning question, which gained a contestant $1,200 on her board, was: “What is Southern Baptist Theological Seminary?” And while that makes sense for the last half of the answer — a seminary in Louisville with the initials SBTS — it doesn’t really fit the first half. Scripture is the sole authority for faith and practice at SBTS? Really, Ken?

SBTS was founded by enslavers and Confederates who taught White supremacy and yearned for the “lost cause” long after the Civil War. Yet, despite that, SBTS President Al Mohler insists the school should honor those enslavers and Confederates. Even worse, he still defends them for “their courageous affirmation of biblical orthodoxy.” If you’re praising enslavers as biblically orthodox, then Scripture is not your sole authority for faith and practice.

Mohler also demonstrates personally how the school reflects culture more than the other way around. He went from “Never Trump” in 2016 to endorsing Trump in 2020 to defending Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to saying he was done with Trump in 2023 to again endorsing Trump in 2024. Now, in 2025, he’s even trying to downplay his past comments and record of flip-flopping. Being “tossed to and fro and blown about by every wind of doctrine” is not a reflection of Scripture as your sole authority for faith and practice. I might just be a “liberal nitwit” to Mohler, but Jennings should stick to the trivia and leave the theological assessments to others.

Other News of Note

Brian Kaylor wrote for the Missouri Independent about why state lawmakers should reject a bill pushing “chaplains” in public schools.

Jeff Brumley of Baptist News Global reported on Brian Kaylor and other ministers in Missouri advocating against a bill to mandate the posting of an edited version of the Ten Commandments in public schools.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is suing to block the Des Moines Register from obtaining emails from her staff about her failure earlier this year to defend Iowa Lutherans from attacks by Elon Musk and other Trumpian figures.

Axios reported on Christian leaders criticizing the White House task force that’s supposed to be eliminating “anti-Christian bias.” The leaders of the Congressional Freethought Caucus also attacked the new task force.

Senate Republicans added a religious exemption to the Antisemitism Awareness Act, apparently to placate those who have falsely claimed the legislation would criminalize the Bible.

“History shows us there is a lot of danger when we let the state control or decide religious teachings, because once the government starts dictating something like the true text of the Ten Commandments, what is to stop them from dictating the true meaning of the gospel or the true meaning of the sacraments?” —Texas state Rep. James Talarico while speaking against a bill to mandate the posting of an edited version of the Ten Commandments in public schools.

Cynthia B. Astle of United Methodist Insight wrote about how United Methodist colleges and universities are pushing back against the Trump administration.

A historic Black church in Memphis, Tennessee, suffered significant fire damage this week. The Clayborn Temple served as the organizing center for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final campaign before his assassination in Memphis.

Obit: Samuel Escobar, a Peruvian theologian who argued that evangelism and social justice are inseparable.

Watch: In between clips from a recent Oklahoma House debate, Brian Kaylor unpacked problems with a state resolution declaring that “Christ is King.”

Photo of the Week

People with photos of their relatives who were deported from the U.S. to a prison in El Salvador, for being alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang, cry and pray outside El Salvador’s embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 2, 2025. (Ariana Cubillos/ Associated Press )

