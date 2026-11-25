Happy Thanksgiving from A Public Witness! So that we can go enjoy turkey time, here’s the weekly roundup a bit early. This week, paid subscribers received a look at how the Lord’s Prayer has been shouted at recent protest events.

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by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

Brooke Rollins isn’t very thankful this week. The secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is upset that a federal judge last week issued a preliminary injunction blocking her from sending proselytizing emails. So with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming, she finds herself unable to preach as much in her government job.

Over the past few days, Rollins complained about the ruling on Elon Musk’s X platform and during a Fox News interview. She promised to appeal the ruling. But on both occasions she made the same inaccurate argument. Rollins complained that Biden was allowed to “recognize Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday” but she isn’t allowed to declare, “Jesus is risen.” Her emails went beyond that, but let’s focus on the particularly dumb part of her argument.

First, there is a difference between recognizing something and proselytizing. The judge explained that in her ruling. But more importantly, Rollins’s comments about Biden are from an inaccurate rightwing attack on Biden’s faith. Biden did not replace Easter with Transgender Day of Visibility, nor did he decide to make that day occur on Easter. As I explained at the time, the day of visibility is always on March 31. Easter moves each year and in 2024 just happened to also be on March 31. But Biden actually recognized both. And unlike Donald Trump, Biden actually went to an Easter church service. The whole fake outrage machine effort was just an attempt to attack Biden’s faith.

No one is preventing Rollins from preaching. The judge merely noted she cannot use government resources in her government job to proselytize to government employees. If Rollins feels she must instead preach, she is free to quit her government job and do it.

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Other News of Note

Tess Owens of Wired reported on the multiple Trump administration figures in the Pentagon and other federal agencies who attend a church started by Doug Wilson’s denomination.

Mike Huckabee, a former Southern Baptist pastor who serves as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, has made millions of dollars from outside ventures in the Trump administration. That includes hundreds of thousands of dollars from Trinity Broadcast Network, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and from a company peddling sleep supplements.

Anti-abortion activists in St. Louis, Missouri, held a prayer vigil near a new statue that they claim is “demonic.”

“There’s so many gay and queer people who have sung and composed amazing religious music. These people have contributed so much to Christian music, but yet the person is outcast.” —Michael Passons, who was kicked out of the Christian group Avalon for being gay, talking to NPR about a forthcoming documentary, Safe For the Whole Family, that takes a critical look at the business of Christian pop music.

A new survey found that more frequent church attendance is associated with more gambling.

The International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim people.

A Catholic church in Dublin, Ireland, unveiled stained-glass windows to honor people who died from the AIDS epidemic. The church previously installed windows to honor victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo of the Week

Two Anglican priests and a retired Baptist minister hold a protest outside the United Kingdom’s Treasury building in London on Nov. 22, 2026. Part of Christian Climate Action, they painted on the sidewalk, prayed, and read Scripture while urging Prime Minister Andy Burnham to oppose a new giant oilfield off the coast of Scotland. (Louie Clark-Waymouth/Alamy Live News)

Thanks for reading!