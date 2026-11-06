A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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Allan H's avatar
Allan H
12h

Side note from the podcast. The Texas Railroad Commission is not primarily about railroads. It is a big deal because it oversees oil and gas production in the state. Its Wikipedia article talks about the expansion of its original mandate; it has mainly been about oil and gas for a long time. Of course that still does not explain why the Republican candidate in that race was leaning on anti-Muslim hysteria -- I suppose in somebody's twisted mind it might connect to oil-rich Iran and Saudi Arabia.

My late father (a professor of Petroleum Engineering who grew up in Texas) served several years in the (appointed) position of Chair of the Missouri Oil and Gas Council. He always said that if he had the equivalent job with the Texas Railroad Commission he could make a great living off the graft, but sadly that industry is very small in Missouri.

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