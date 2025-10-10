Here’s the weekly roundup from A Public Witness. This week we celebrated the launch of a new book, highlighted a podcast conversation with Angela Parker, and reported on an upcoming execution of a man ministering behind bars.

Support our journalism ministry by upgrading to a paid e-newsletter subscription today!

Top 5 at wordandway.org

Follow Us on Bluesky

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

This week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem traveled to Portland, Oregon, to see the hellish scenes of a guy protesting in a chicken suit and a person in a frog outfit twerking in front of militarized officers. While there, she led ICE and police officers — and conservative social media influencers filming it — in a prayer over a fast food lunch, asking God to “put a hedge of protection” around the officers.

Meanwhile, federal agents in Chicago shot a Presbyterian pastor in the head with a pepper ball while he was praying during a protest. So it would seem the hedge of protection most needed is for the peaceful protesters opposing armed men with masks roaming the streets and kidnapping people.

These two visions of the Christian faith stand in stark contrast. We can either choose the performative prayer with imperial forces or the clergy praying with their feet as they speak out for their neighbors.

Other News of Note

After A Public Witness last week broke the story about the first school chaplain in Florida, the Freedom From Religion Foundation this week called on Hernando County’s school board to end the program. Hemant Mehta also wrote about the chaplain and FFRF’s letter in his Friendly Atheist newsletter.

John Fea wrote for Arc about how influential conservative Christian Nationalist Doug Wilson is “rewriting American history.”

A pastor in Pennsylvania sparked criticism after preaching with an assault rifle strapped to him and even pointing it at the congregation during his sermon about the need to “overwhelm your enemy with a violent action of faith.” The church defends it by saying the gun was unloaded.

The school board for Oldham County, the most educated county in Kentucky, voted unanimously to reject a proposal from LifeWise for students to participate in offsite religious instruction during school hours.

“Part of following Jesus is trying to demonstrate his love to people, and one of the ways we demonstrate that love is by ministries like ESL.” —Rev. Jim Witt, associate pastor at First Baptist Church in Garland, Texas, during an NPR report on churches in Texas providing English as a Second Language courses to immigrants as federal funding for such education has been cut.

Betsy Froiland wrote for Barn Raiser about visiting a conservative megachurch in Minnesota that is expanding its reach through satellite campuses and streaming services.

Rev. Jenny McDevitt, a Presbyterian pastor in South Carolina, reflected for The Presbyterian Outlook on preaching about Christian Nationalism in her congregation.

Richard J. Callahan Jr. wrote for The Conversation about how religion and labor rights have often gone together for coal miners.

After Pope Leo XIV spoke to journalists about the problem of clickbait as “degrading,” the London Guardian reported on his remarks with this incredible headline: “You Won’t Believe What Degrading Practice the Pope Just Condemned.”

Photo of the Week

People look at an art installation in the Market Church during the Essen Light Festival in Essen, Germany, on Oct. 8, 2025. (Martin Meissner/ Associated Press )

Thanks for reading!