President Donald Trump wants people to stop talking about Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier and sex trafficker who killed himself in 2019. Of course, the people who’ve been obsessively talking about Epstein for years are Trump’s conspiratorial MAGA supporters.

After years of Trump fanning the flames of Epstein conspiracies — including on the very day Epstein killed himself — the controlled burn has gotten out of control and threatens Trump and others in his administration as they’re accused of helping the “deep state” plot to cover up the “truth.” But beyond showing the dangers of conspiratorial politics, what we’re also seeing is the exposing of people who used conspiracies to cosplay as divinely ordained justice warriors against sex trafficking while actually putting a sexual predator back in the White House.

Jailed as a flight risk in 2019, Epstein died less than a month later from what investigations said was suicide by hanging. Shortly thereafter, viral memes, guests on Fox News, Republican members of Congress, and even Trump argued Epstein was murdered. Once injected into the socio-political bloodstream, the conspiracy never left. Now, even Trump can’t stop the chattering, so he’s resorted to attacking those on the right as allegedly helping Democrats by talking about Epstein.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump wrote on his social media platform yesterday (July 16). “Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!”

Conservative influencers hold up binders titled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1” that they received from the Trump administration at the White House on Feb. 27, 2025 — before the White House decided not to release a second part. (Ben Curtis/ Associated Press )