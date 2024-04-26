Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. Paid subscribers to A Public Witness received an analysis of survey data on Christian Nationalism, and all subscribers received a report on legislative efforts to put “chaplains” in public schools.

Support our journalism ministry by upgrading to a paid e-newsletter subscription today!

Top 5 at wordandway.org

Dangerous Dogma

This week: Christa Brown on Baptistland

Other noteworthy podcasts this week:

Brian Kaylor appeared on Good Faith Weekly with hosts Mitch and Missy Randall to talk about the forthcoming book Baptizing America.

Brian Kaylor appeared on The Beached White Male Podcast with host Ken Kemp to discuss the forthcoming book Baptizing America.

We’re Honored

This week we won eight awards from two different organizations for our work in 2023. These are in addition to the nine awards we received earlier this month from the Religion Communicators Association.

Evangelical Press Association:

2nd place in editorial writing for Reading Genesis Literally … in Texas by Brian Kaylor.

4th place in e-newsletter for our weekly news roundups like, well, this!

Baptist Communicators Association:

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

While I was in Washington, D.C., recently to attend the Summit for Religious Freedom, I got to view a new documentary about Christian Nationalism. Bad Faith includes interviews from scholars, journalists, and pastors like Randall Balmer, William Barber II, Lisa Sharon Harper, Anne Nelson, Samuel Perry, Katherine Stewart, Jim Wallis, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, and others.

The film also includes lots of historical footage as it tells a decades-long story about the rise of the Religious Right that helped led to our current moment, especially the influence of the secretive Council for National Policy. Owen Gleiberman of Variety called it “the scariest film I’ve seen in a long time.” It doesn’t have the horror movie gore or sudden shocks, but it is an alarming story — especially since it’s actually true.

While there are some screenings of the film being scheduled across the country, anyone can now watch the documentary online. Starting today, Bad Faith is available for streaming on platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Prime. So grab your popcorn, curl up in the blanket you hide in while watching a scary movie, and learn more about this movement threatening our democracy.

Other News of Note

“I invite Christians who desire to follow the Jesus of the Gospels — not the idol brandished by political candidates to win your votes — to consider the human impact of [Mark] Robinson’s platform and rhetoric. How does mocking the survivors of mass shootings or denying the Holocaust reveal the love of God?” —Rev. Latonya Agard in the Cardinal & Pine on North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson.

A Catholic bishop who called President Joe Biden “stupid” apologized for “poor judgment.”

Melissa Lauber of UM News reported on a “Thursdays in Black” sermon during the United Methodist Church’s General Conference as Bishop LaTrelle Miller Easterling called attention to rape and violence against women.

Adam Russell Taylor of Sojourners reflected on attending the Global Christian Forum in Ghana.

Chanequa Walker-Barnes wrote for The Presbyterian Outlook about hearing herself in Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Photo of the Week

Covered in prayer shawls, Jewish men pray in Jerusalem during the Passover holiday on April 25, 2024. (Ohad Zwigenberg/ Associated Press )

Thanks for reading!