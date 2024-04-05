Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. In addition to a look at claims of Christian persecution during Easter weekend that is free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to A Public Witness received a piece considering comments by Richard Dawkins that he’s a “cultural Christian.”

Top 5 at wordandway.org

Dangerous Dogma

This week: Jim Wallis, Brian Kaylor, & Angela Denker on Christian Nationalism

Other noteworthy podcasts this week:

Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood appeared on Straight White American Jesus to talk about their forthcoming book Baptizing America.

Brian Zahnd appeared on the CBF Podcast to talk about his new book The Wood Between the Worlds.

NPR’s StoryCorps featured a conversation between Rev. Lauren Bennett and Father Gerry Kleba about ministering to people on death row in Missouri. (Bennett’s ministry was previously the focus of a report from A Public Witness.)

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

Last night, Word&Way was honored with nine awards from the Religion Communicators Council (the most we’ve ever received in one year from the group). It’s exciting to be recognized by our peers in religious journalism, especially considering how small of an organization we are compared to many others who won.

For the third year in a row, Unsettling Advent won the editorial series category. And for the second consecutive year, our devotionals also won the Best in Class award among all the specialized writing categories. We will definitely be back later this year with our fourth edition of Unsettling Advent.

We also had content win this year in four other categories:

Additionally, we won an “award of excellence” (the second-highest award in a category) for a report on the Progressive National Baptist Convention, and two “awards of merit” for Dangerous Dogma.

None of this could happen without the support of our readers and donors. If you’re already a paid subscriber, thanks for supporting our award-winning journalism. And if you’re not yet, upgrade today to help fund our work into the future.

Other News of Note

Michael C. Bender of the New York Times wrote about the religious feel of Donald Trump rallies (including with prayers like the ones analyzed earlier this year in a report from A Public Witness).

Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the Catholic archbishop of Washington, criticized President Joe Biden as a “cafeteria Catholic.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a state Religious Freedom Restoration Act — while at a private conservative Christian event.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case challenging an effort to create a Catholic public charter school (a controversy covered last year by A Public Witness).

“I’m an evangelical, conservative Baptist pastor and Christian Nationalism has no place in Christianity. … It’s wrong. It’s a sin. We were never told to make Christian nations. Jesus told us to make disciples of all nations.” —Rev. Bob Roberts Jr. during an interfaith event in Houston, Texas.

Photo of the Week

Christian families place candles and flowers on the graves of loved ones early on Easter morning in Purulia, India, on March 31, 2024. (Bikas Das/ Associated Press )

Thanks for reading!