Word&Way News: April 5
Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. In addition to a look at claims of Christian persecution during Easter weekend that is free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to A Public Witness received a piece considering comments by Richard Dawkins that he’s a “cultural Christian.”
Top 5 at wordandway.org
Pastor-Turned-Congressman Wants to Nuke Gaza. Brian Kaylor reported on comments by U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan.
Review: Jingjiao. Robert D. Cornwall reviewed Jingjiao: The Earliest Christian Church in China by Glen L. Thompson.
The Episcopal Church Announces Four Candidates for Presiding Bishop. Kathryn Post reported on who may replace Bishop Michael Curry after nine years of leading the Episcopal Church.
The Strange World of Catholic ‘Integralism’ — and Christian Nationalism. Jack Jenkins explored some ways Christian Nationalism is unique among Catholics.
Louisiana Lawmakers Want Ten Commandments in All Public School Classrooms. Greg LaRose reported on an effort in the Bayou State based on a bill that failed last year in Texas.
Dangerous Dogma
This week: Jim Wallis, Brian Kaylor, & Angela Denker on Christian Nationalism
Other noteworthy podcasts this week:
Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood appeared on Straight White American Jesus to talk about their forthcoming book Baptizing America.
Brian Zahnd appeared on the CBF Podcast to talk about his new book The Wood Between the Worlds.
NPR’s StoryCorps featured a conversation between Rev. Lauren Bennett and Father Gerry Kleba about ministering to people on death row in Missouri. (Bennett’s ministry was previously the focus of a report from A Public Witness.)
by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief
Last night, Word&Way was honored with nine awards from the Religion Communicators Council (the most we’ve ever received in one year from the group). It’s exciting to be recognized by our peers in religious journalism, especially considering how small of an organization we are compared to many others who won.
For the third year in a row, Unsettling Advent won the editorial series category. And for the second consecutive year, our devotionals also won the Best in Class award among all the specialized writing categories. We will definitely be back later this year with our fourth edition of Unsettling Advent.
We also had content win this year in four other categories:
in magazine feature story for Praying in a Death Chamber.
in editorial writing for Reading Genesis Literally … in Texas.
in news photography series for A Capitalizing Kingdom.
in feature photography series for Visiting the World’s Oldest Colony.
Additionally, we won an “award of excellence” (the second-highest award in a category) for a report on the Progressive National Baptist Convention, and two “awards of merit” for Dangerous Dogma.
None of this could happen without the support of our readers and donors.
Other News of Note
Michael C. Bender of the New York Times wrote about the religious feel of Donald Trump rallies (including with prayers like the ones analyzed earlier this year in a report from A Public Witness).
Wilton Cardinal Gregory, the Catholic archbishop of Washington, criticized President Joe Biden as a “cafeteria Catholic.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a state Religious Freedom Restoration Act — while at a private conservative Christian event.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case challenging an effort to create a Catholic public charter school (a controversy covered last year by A Public Witness).
“I’m an evangelical, conservative Baptist pastor and Christian Nationalism has no place in Christianity. … It’s wrong. It’s a sin. We were never told to make Christian nations. Jesus told us to make disciples of all nations.” —Rev. Bob Roberts Jr. during an interfaith event in Houston, Texas.
Derek Thompson wrote in The Atlantic about his concerns, as an agnostic, about the social impact of declining church attendance.
CBS News profiled the ministry of Rev. Laura Everett, a UCC minister who leads the Massachusetts Council of Churches.
Jeff Brumley of Baptist News Global reported on four Baptist groups in Cuba finding common ground in medical ministry work.
Alexis Soloski of the New York Times profiled Karen Kingsbury, the “queen of Christian fiction.”
Clemente Lisi of Religion Unplugged profiled the Catholic faith of college basketball superstar Caitlin Clark.
Daniel Silliman of Christianity Today reported on various plans of churches in the path of totality for next week’s solar eclipse.
Photo of the Week
