This week at A Public Witness, we published a review of a book studying the Black Church and an analysis of biblical references at the Democratic National Convention.

NPR’s Code Switch explored the experiences of Black Christians struggling to be fully accepted in White churches.

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

This week, the most touching moment at the Democratic National Convention came as vice presidential nominee Tim Walz talked about his family. His children, Hope and Gus, were clearly moved. Their emotions overflowed as the family members expressed their love for each other. Holding back tears, Hope flashed a heart sign with her hands. Gus, overwhelmed with tears, stood up and proudly pointed to his father while declaring, “That’s my dad!”

It was a beautiful moment. Regardless of your politics or who you will vote for, we should be moved by such love between children and a parent. It’s the type of bond I hope to keep in my own family.

Sadly, nothing is safe from partisan attacks today. Some commentators and political activists attacked Walz’s son for showing emotion. Beyond just being partisan, it also showed their desire for a toxic version of masculinity. Their ideal runs counter to images of God in the Bible, including in what is famously the shortest verse: “Jesus wept.”

Jesus often spoke in parables drawn from real life. So here’s one: The kingdom of God is like a teenager weeping with joy and shouting, “That’s my dad!”

Survey Says…

Other News of Note

Ruth Graham of the New York Times reported on the debate over Bibles in public schools in Oklahoma as school districts refuse to follow the demands of the state’s head of public education.

Kelsey Dallas of Deseret News highlighted references to the Bible during the Democratic National Convention, citing reporting by Brian Kaylor.

Heidi Schlumpf of the National Catholic Reporter wrote about a panel conversation during the Democratic National Convention held by Catholics Vote Common Good to insist people are “not going to go to hell for voting for a Democrat.”

Harrison Mantas of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on a Texas pastor calling Democrats the “demon party” and insisting that voting for Democrats makes one a “pretend Christian.”

“All this culture war and brouhaha about the Ten Commandments in schools. … You need to let God put a commandment in your heart, not in stone. When we had religion in schools, White folks were lynching Black folks. If you want to be a heavenly nation, you have to live it out!” —Rev. Amos C. Brown, a civil rights icon and longtime pastor of Kamala Harris, to the Washington Post ahead of saying the benediction during the Democratic National Convention.

Nicaragua’s government this week canceled the legal status of 1,500 nonprofits, including many evangelical groups. The move adds to years of the government targeting Catholic, evangelical, and other groups.

A Baptist conscientious objector in Armenia started a two-year prison sentence this week as the nation refuses to recognize his right to refuse military service on grounds of conscience.

Hannah Keziah Agustin wrote for Sojourners about how riding public transportation impacts her theology and thoughts about loving her neighbors.

The bronze bell that Olympic track and field champions rang after winning gold is moving to Notre Dame Cathedral to ring during Mass once it reopens in December.

Photo of the Week

People attend an interfaith vigil at Montrose Harbor in Chicago, Illinois, to mourn the deaths in Gaza as the Democratic National Convention meets nearby on Aug. 20, 2024 (Bob Smietana/ Religion News Service )

