Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. In addition to a look at a church service that featured President Joe Biden that is free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to A Public Witness received a report on a new speech by Sen. Josh Hawley.

Support our journalism ministry by upgrading to a paid e-newsletter subscription today!

Top 5 at wordandway.org

Dangerous Dogma

This week: Ross Kane on the Good News of Church Politics

Other noteworthy podcasts this week:

Beau Underwood appeared on the Gravity Commons podcast to talk about Baptizing America.

Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood appeared on the Faith & Justice Book Group show to talk about Baptizing America.

Like Us on Facebook

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

Standing in a church pulpit during a recent Sunday worship service, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addressed political issues. The Republican nominee for governor in the Tar Heel State, Robinson has a long history of extremist, Christian Nationalistic comments. But even by his standards he managed to say something shocking.

“Some folks need killing!” Robinson shouted. “It’s time for somebody to say it. It’s not a matter of vengeance. It’s not a matter of being mean or spiteful. It’s a matter of necessity!”

The rhetoric by those espousing Christian Nationalism is often violent. But as Robinson shows, they don’t just mean metaphoric violence. And as we saw on Jan. 6, 2021, the violence doesn’t stay rhetorical.

Any call for extrajudicial killings by a public official should be alarming. It’s even more concerning that this occurred during a church service supposedly held in the name of someone who preached about loving our enemies and was executed by the state. Robinson’s remarks show how Christian Nationalism distorts the gospel, tossing out the words of the Prince of Peace. God’s people must reject this false gospel of hate and violence.

Other News of Note

Angele Latham of the Nashville Tennessean reported on efforts to push “the Aitken Bible” in public schools.

A Texas pastor who used church resources during a run for city council was fined by the state’s ethics commission — as were other pastors who donated church funds to his campaign.

Phoebe Petrovic of Wisconsin Watch reported on the anti-abortion activist behind the so-called “doctrine of the lesser magistrates” (an anti-democratic theology previously explored by A Public Witness).

Kyle Kumer, a former minister in Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He was one of several pastors arrested for their participation.

During his sermon Sunday (July 7) at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, Rev. Raphael Warnock (also a U.S. senator) compared a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity to the era of corruption in the biblical book of 1 Samuel that led to the rise of kings.

“Without hope we would be stewards, balancers of the present, and not prophets and builders of the future.” —Pope Francis as he urged Christians to engage in “social transformation.”

Indian attorney P.I. Jose spoke with Christianity Today about the rise of Hindu nationalism in India and the threat it poses to Christians.

The Episcopal Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East says Israel forced the closure of the Al-Ahli Arab Anglican Hospital in Gaza City.

A United Methodist congregation in St. Louis, Missouri, has given away thousands of rehabbed bikes.

At his Substack newsletter White Too Long, Robert P. Jones hosted a webinar conversation with Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood to talk about Baptizing America. Check out the whole video:

Photo of the Week

Ann McCauley moves debris at Bethel Church in Van Vleck, Texas, on July 8, 2024, after Hurricane Beryl moved through the area. (Eric Gay/ Associated Press )

Thanks for reading!