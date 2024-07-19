Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. This week at A Public Witness, we sent a reflection on the danger of encouraging political violence and a report on how the Bible was cited during the Republican National Convention.

It’s that time of year when youth groups across the country take off on mission trips. When done well, these can not only do some good where the youth volunteer but also impact the lives of those who go to serve.

My son, who is now somehow old enough to be in the church youth group, went on his first youth mission trip last week. It was a little unnerving sending him off for the week, and the house was very quiet. But it was great to see photos on Facebook from pastors and adult volunteers and to hear his stories as they’ve rolled out this week. Not only did they volunteer at some ministries helping people and performing at some nursing homes, but it was also a week of building strong friendships.

One of the biggest pitfalls from the decline of religion and the rise of the “nones” is the loss of community long provided by local churches. So it’s nice to be reminded of some of what Jesus’s followers do well and why we still need the church.

“I think of worship as sort of the heartbeat of church life. It’s the place where we all gather together. It’s the anchor.” —Anne Scalfaro, senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Denver, during a webinar on pastor-musician working relationships.

Sam Kestenbaum reported for Harpers from inside the exorcism ministry of controversial Tennessee preacher Greg Locke.

Refusing to honor the international right of someone to conscientiously object to military service, Armenia will imprison a Baptist layman for two years for insisting he cannot fight because “Jesus Christ teaches us not to kill.”

After 60 years of division, competing Presbyterian groups in Pakistan are trying to reconcile back into one denomination.

Jim Patterson of UM News reported on the growing push to ensure United Methodist clergy get paid parental leave.

Sara Brady and Tammy Nichols at the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Flags featuring a pine tree and “An Appeal to Heaven” are popular with those pushing Christian Nationalism, including during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Jae C. Hong/ Associated Press )

