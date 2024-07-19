Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. This week at A Public Witness, we sent a reflection on the danger of encouraging political violence and a report on how the Bible was cited during the Republican National Convention.
Top 5 at wordandway.org
Review: Claiming the Courageous Middle. Robert D. Cornwall reviewed Claiming the Courageous Middle: Daring to Live and Work Together for a More Hopeful Future by Shirley A. Mullen.
Kansas, Missouri Clergy Argue Rise of White Christian Nationalism Poses Threat to Democracy. Tim Carpenter reported on a series of events in the greater Kansas City area to challenge Christian Nationalism.
On Eve of GOP Convention, Faith Leaders Warn Against White Christian Nationalism. Erick Gunn reported on an event featuring comments by Amanda Tyler, Kevin Shaw, Jim Wallis, and others.
Five Faith Facts About Trump’s VP Pick, J.D. Vance. If elected, Vance would be the second Catholic VP (after only Joe Biden).
United Methodists Elect a Third Openly Gay, Married Bishop. Yonat Shimron reported on the election of a new bishop in the Western Jurisdiction of the UMC.
by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief
It’s that time of year when youth groups across the country take off on mission trips. When done well, these can not only do some good where the youth volunteer but also impact the lives of those who go to serve.
My son, who is now somehow old enough to be in the church youth group, went on his first youth mission trip last week. It was a little unnerving sending him off for the week, and the house was very quiet. But it was great to see photos on Facebook from pastors and adult volunteers and to hear his stories as they’ve rolled out this week. Not only did they volunteer at some ministries helping people and performing at some nursing homes, but it was also a week of building strong friendships.
One of the biggest pitfalls from the decline of religion and the rise of the “nones” is the loss of community long provided by local churches. So it’s nice to be reminded of some of what Jesus’s followers do well and why we still need the church.
Other News of Note
Richard L. Conville of the Pine Belt News wrote about Christian Nationalism, mentioning Baptizing America.
Missouri pastors denounced the Christian Nationalism espoused by Sen. Josh Hawley (as he outlined in a recent speech covered by A Public Witness).
A progressive Baptist pastor in Texas was given a one-year ban from attending Tarrant County Commissioners Court meetings for speaking eight seconds past his three-minute limit. The move by a conservative county leader came after the pastor criticized the inhumane treatment of people in the county jail.
A ProPublica report uncovered a nonprofit group bringing together wealthy Christians to push Christian Nationalistic politics. The group, Ziklag, draws its name from the town where David and his soldiers found refuge from King Saul.
Logan M. Davis wrote a three-part report for the Colorado Times Recorder on Charis Bible College, a fundamentalist school in Colorado impacting local and national politics.
“I think of worship as sort of the heartbeat of church life. It’s the place where we all gather together. It’s the anchor.” —Anne Scalfaro, senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Denver, during a webinar on pastor-musician working relationships.
Sam Kestenbaum reported for Harpers from inside the exorcism ministry of controversial Tennessee preacher Greg Locke.
Refusing to honor the international right of someone to conscientiously object to military service, Armenia will imprison a Baptist layman for two years for insisting he cannot fight because “Jesus Christ teaches us not to kill.”
After 60 years of division, competing Presbyterian groups in Pakistan are trying to reconcile back into one denomination.
Jim Patterson of UM News reported on the growing push to ensure United Methodist clergy get paid parental leave.
Photo of the Week
