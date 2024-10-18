Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. This week at A Public Witness, paid subscribers received a report on politicking in church services.

by Brian Kaylor, Word&Way Editor-in-Chief

Last week, I spoke at an event about Project 2025 and its impacts. After I gave a short keynote address on it, I moderated a fantastic panel with Rev. Cassandra Gould (senior strategist at Faith In Action), Nimrod Chapel, Jr. (president of the Missouri State Conference NAACP), and Tori Schafer (director of policy and campaigns for the ACLU of Missouri). We discussed issues like Christian Nationalism, racial discrimination, education, healthcare, and more, and we took questions from the crowd who showed up for the event.

Although Project 2025 is a national topic, we connected the issues to how it would impact people locally. That’s a great reminder about how we shouldn’t get distracted just by what happens in the White House or Congress. Actions in statehouses, city council chambers, and school board rooms can often have a bigger impact on people’s daily lives than what happens in Washington, D.C. That’s why we need to be paying attention to state and local decisions.

Even if you’re like me and live in a state where your presidential vote won’t really impact the election because of the Electoral College, there are other candidates and issues worth considering. And sometimes part of loving our neighbors means protecting them from politicians working to strip away their rights.

From left: Nimrod Chapel, Cassandra Gould, Tori Schafer, and Brian Kaylor speak during an event on Project 2025 in Jefferson City, Missouri, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Michael Dunn/ Word&Way )

“In election season, we sometimes ask whether God is a Democrat or a Republican, but the truth is more obvious: God is an immigrant. … For Christians, the truth is quite simple: God is not vaguely in solidarity with the vulnerable, but actually is the vulnerable.” —Rev. Michael Woolf in a Sojourners column about caring for immigrants.

An Episcopal Church in Wyoming returned about 200 Northern Arapaho tribal items the church had held since 1946.

Calvin Cockrell of Religion Unplugged reported on two churches in Spokane, Washington, that merged after years of theological disagreements.

Kelsey Kramer McGinnis of Christianity Today wrote about how some churches are bringing back the hymnal.

The cross atop Our Lady of Hadath Church appears in Beirut, Lebanon, that remains in darkness after Israeli airstrikes on Oct. 16, 2024. (Hassan Ammar/ Associated Press )

