Rebecca Akers
1d

One of the "themes" of this administration seems to be that everyone should work until they die exhausted (with some exceptions of course) for the good of the country. We have this service and also the words of Dr. Oz who stated that citizens should be ready to work right out of high school and never retire, all for the good of the government. These people cherry pick the schriptres to defend continuous work, yet forget that GOD rested from his work and commanded rest for people from their labors. And the White Nationalist propaganda displayed in those posters is disgusting and alarming.

Sam Gilkey
2d

It appears the Department of Labor now works thumbing through the Bible to cherry-pick scripture passages. Well done, good and faithful servants.

