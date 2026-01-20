During the second Trump administration, leaders of federal agencies have started hosting official worship services in government buildings during work hours led by Cabinet members. It represents the most significant example of government worship services since President Richard Nixon organized Sunday services in the White House. Yet, most of the Trump administration services so far have been ignored by media outlets. “Government Worship Watch” by A Public Witness tracks these services and who has preached at them.

The official services started in May 2025 at the Pentagon as an initiative of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. After attending one of those services, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer initiated monthly services at the Department of Labor in December 2025. A Public Witness was the first outlet to uncover who had preached at each Pentagon service in 2025 and the only outlet to watch and report on the launch of Labor’s services. We continue this monitoring below with a continually updated list of each of these government-run worship services as well as crucial details about them.

From left: Pete Hegseth prays during a Nov. 19, 2025, service at the Pentagon; Lori Chavez-DeRemer speaks during a Dec. 10, 2025, service at the Department of Labor; Hegseth speaks during a June 17, 2025, service at the Pentagon.

Pentagon Worship Services

May 21, 2025. Sermon by Brooks Potteiger , a Tennessee pastor in the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (who has since moved to Washington, D.C., to lead a new CREC congregation). Service included the reciting of the Lord’s Prayer and the singing of Amazing Grace,” “A Mighty Fortress is Our God,” and the “Doxology.”

June 17, 2025. Sermon by Chris Durkin , a Southern Baptist pastor in New Jersey.

July 16, 2025. Sermon by Edward Graham , a grandson of Billy Graham (and son of Franklin Graham) who works at Samaritan’s Purse. Service included the reciting of the Lord’s Prayer and the singing of “How Great Thou Art” and the “Doxology.”

Aug. 13, 2025. Sermon by Mark Dever , a Southern Baptist pastor in Washington, D.C.

Sept. 18, 2025. Sermon by Jack Brewer , a former NFL player who leads The Brewer Group. Former U.S. Rep. Dave Brat (dean of the Liberty University School of Business) attended as a special guest.

Oct. 22, 2025. Sermon by Brad Palka , a Southern Baptist pastor in Washington, D.C. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer attended as a special guest.

Nov. 19, 2025. Sermon by Garrett Kell , a Southern Baptist pastor in Virginia. Service included the reciting of the Lord’s Prayer and the singing of “How Great Thou Art” and the “Doxology.”

Dec. 17, 2025. Sermon by Franklin Graham , a son of Billy Graham who leads Samaritan’s Purse. Service included performances by Christian musicians Matthew West and Anne Wilson. Special guests at the service included Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. Service included the reciting of the Lord’s Prayer and the singing of “Joy to the World,” “O Come Let Us Adore Him,” “O Holy Night,” “Don’t Stop Praying,” “I Still Believe in Christmas,” “Just Because It’s Christmas,” and “My Jesus.”



Labor Department Worship Services

Dec. 10, 2025. Sermon by Yaakov Menken , an Orthodox Jewish rabbi at the Coalition for Jewish Values. Bible verses read during service: 2 Chronicles 15:7, Psalm 90:17, Isaiah 45:8, Matthew 6:9-13, Ephesians 4:16, and 1 Thessalonians 5:12-13. Songs sung during service: “Amazing Grace,” “O Come, O Come, Emanuel,” and “God Bless America.”

Jan. 14, 2026. Sermon by Alveda King , senior advisor on faith and community outreach for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Center for Faith. Bible verses read during service: Psalm 103:6, Isaiah 53:6, Micah 6:8, Matthew 6:9-13, Luke 4:18-19, and 2 Thessalonians 3:10. Songs sung during service: “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” “This Little Light of Mine,” “How Great Thou Art,” and “God Bless America.”



This page will be updated as more services occur and possibly spread to other government agencies. Subscribe to A Public Witness to receive reports on these and other important issues at the intersection of faith and politics. Contact Editor-in-Chief Brian Kaylor (by email or on Signal at BrianKaylor.12) with updates or inquiries about “Government Worship Watch.”

