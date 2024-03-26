A Public Witness

Home
Baptizing America
Podcast
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Finding Salvation in the Ballot Box?
Seven years ago, then-President Donald Trump insisted there were “some very fine people on both sides” when White nationalists marched in…
  
Brian Kaylor
Word&Way News: March 22
Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. In addition to a review of a book about several sayings of Jesus that is free for anyone to read, paid…
  
Word&Way
Baptist News Global Covers Baptizing America
The first news article about the forthcoming book by Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood is out. And it’s a good one. So we wanted to share it with you. As…
  
Word&Way
God’s Will ... On Unemployment Taxes?
A state supreme court justice quotes the Bible in an opinion while siding with the arguments of conservative Christians. That could describe the chief…
  
Brian Kaylor
Review & Giveaway: Jesus’ Vision for Your One Wild and Precious Life
With Holy Week fast approaching, many congregations (including the one I pastor) will commemorate Good Friday with a service centered on the “seven last…
  
Beau Underwood
Word&Way News: March 15
Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. In addition to a look at sexual abuse scandals in Southern Baptist life that is free for anyone to read, paid…
  
Word&Way
Vote for Me, I’m a Christian
Political candidates across the country will spend billions of dollars on advertising this year. During the 2020 election cycle, political advertising…
  
Brian Kaylor
2
The Root Rot of the SBC
As I neared graduation from a Southern Baptist college and pastored a Southern Baptist church my maternal grandfather had started decades earlier, my…
  
Brian Kaylor
5
Word&Way News: March 8
Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. In addition to a report on rallies for poverty legislation that is free for anyone to read, paid subscribers to…
  
Word&Way
Protesting From the Pews
During worship Sunday (March 3) at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, Rev. Raphael Warnock read from Luke 22 as the passage for his sermon…
  
Brian Kaylor
1
Poor People’s Campaign Marches in State Capitals
On Saturday (March 2), Republicans in Missouri gathered in school gymnasiums, county courthouses, and churches for presidential caucus meetings to vote…
  
Brian Kaylor
Word&Way News: March 1
Here’s the weekly roundup from Word&Way. This week at A Public Witness, we announced a new book by Brian Kaylor and Beau Underwood, and we published a…
  
Word&Way
© 2024 Word&Way
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing