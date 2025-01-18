Events
Come join us at some upcoming events!
2025 Catholic Social Tradition Conference March 20-22 at the University of Notre Dame Brian Kaylor will present on “Addressing Christian Nationalism in Mainline Protestant Churches”
American Baptist Churches USA Biennial July 3-6 in Omaha, Nebraska Brian Kaylor will lead a workshop on “Addressing Christian Nationalism in Our Churches”
Invite Brian Kaylor and/or Beau Underwood to speak at your church or event:
Brian Kaylor, a Baptist minister with a Ph.D. in political communication, is president & editor-in-chief of Word&Way. Email to schedule.
Beau Underwood is a Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) minister, a contributing editor for Word&Way, and pursuing a doctorate in public affairs. Email to schedule.