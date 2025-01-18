Come join us at some upcoming events!

2025 Catholic Social Tradition Conference March 20-22 at the University of Notre Dame Brian Kaylor will present on "Addressing Christian Nationalism in Mainline Protestant Churches"

American Baptist Churches USA Biennial July 3-6 in Omaha, Nebraska Brian Kaylor will lead a workshop on "Addressing Christian Nationalism in Our Churches"

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Invite Brian Kaylor and/or Beau Underwood to speak at your church or event: