It’s the morning after a consequential election. Politicians and pundits are trying to make sense of what happened and why. While Donald Trump’s win understandingly dominates the headlines, it’s also important to consider the results in the numerous other federal, state, and local races.

We can already see a pattern that shows that candidates who espouse Christian Nationalism generally found success on Tuesday. Here are some such results:

In Indiana, pastor and self-described “Christian Nationalist Micah Beckwith will be the state’s next lieutenant governor. He’s already been working to find ways to bring more conservative Christianity into government.

Joe Nicola, a charismatic pastor in Missouri who excused the violence of the Jan. 6 insurrection and doesn’t believe in church-state separation, will be a state senator as he flipped a seat to the Republican Party.

In Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano won reelection to the state senate two years after losing his gubernatorial bid while pushing Christian Nationalism.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who calls herself a “proud Christian Nationalist,” won reelection to a third term and celebrated from Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, who spoke at Lance Wallnau’s “Courage Tour” this year, won reelection to a sixth term. (Vice President-elect J.D. Vance also spoke during a stop of the Courage Tour.)

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who this year admitted he espouses Christian Nationalism, won reelection to a second term. He more than doubled his margin of victory from six years ago.

And yesterday’s results mean ideas from Project 2025 are more likely to be implemented, including its Christian Nationalistic proposals.

Other candidates who have explicitly advanced Christian Nationalistic ideas also won their races. And some of the biggest advocates of Christian Nationalism were at Mar-a-Lago last night to celebrate with Trump. Like Sean Feucht, fresh off his “Kingdom to the Capitol” tour.

A woman colors in states during an election night watch party in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 5, 2024. (Kareem Elgazzar/ Associated Press )

That’s not to say Christian Nationalism didn’t suffer setbacks. There were a couple of notable losses:

In North Carolina, Mark Robinson lost his gubernatorial bid amid numerous scandals about his activity on porn websites. He had been a favorite of those pushing Christian Nationalism.

In Arizona, Kari Lake lost her race for a U.S. Senate seat. Lake has woven Christian Nationalism into her campaigns and even spoke Sunday during a worship service at Mark Driscoll’s church with Feucht and Christian Nationalistic activist Charlie Kirk.

In Missouri, a constitutional amendment passed that overturned the state’s strict abortion ban. It won even in a red state as evangelical and Catholic churches mobilized against it. While measures enshrining abortion access passed in seven states (and failed in three), Missouri’s was more significant in terms of Christian Nationalism because the state’s ban actually includes “Almighty God” in the law.

In Kentucky, a constitutional amendment failed that would have allowed state lawmakers to spend tax dollars on private education. Proponents had hoped it would lead to more state support of Christian schools.

Another result that likely won’t be known for a few days is who will be Speaker of the House. Democrats could still retake that chamber, which would end the tenure of Speaker Mike Johnson after just over a year. Johnson, who has a long record of advocating for Christian Nationalism, was reelected to another term as a representative from Louisiana, so he’ll be in the House either way.

While a few candidates and ballot measures went against Christian Nationalism, overall the ideology remains well entrenched in Washington, D.C., and in state capitals across the country.

What does all this mean? Obviously, there’s a lot of work to be done in helping preserve a church-state separation that is good for both democracy and faith. But more so, last night’s results show the need for Christians to address the heretical ideology of Christian Nationalism in our churches and denominations. There’s stuff to be done in the public square, but the work needed in our sanctuaries and Bible studies is significant. Let us offer an alternative witness with the global faith taught by Jesus.

