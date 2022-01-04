A Public Witness

A Public Witness

Deborah
Jan 4, 2022

It appalls me that so many who claim to be Christians follow Trump as if they were in a cult.

W B Tichenor
Jan 4, 2022

Thanks for keeping before us this day of "infamy". While it sickens me every time I watch the videos of January 6th, we must never forget and must remember the title "Christian" was blotted with a stain that remains and will continue for sometime to come. As long as Christian Nationalists place a politician above their faith and God, the stain will remain. An excellent start to 2022, keep up the "Witness."

