A Public Witness

A Public Witness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KAM's avatar
KAM
6hEdited

You are protesting a democratically-elected president.

Because your undemocratically-selected candidate lost.

https://amgreatness.com/2025/10/23/who-are-the-real-kings/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Word&Way and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Word&Way
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture