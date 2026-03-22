A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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amy Grace meredith's avatar
amy Grace meredith
10h

Interesting. My Moms Bible that she loved was so worn, with edges browned, the leather cover bent. It went everywhere with her. Mr. Hegseth's looks like it's never been opened at all, much less, read, notated and held as precious.

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