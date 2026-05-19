A Public Witness

A Public Witness

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The Bitch Folder's avatar
The Bitch Folder
9h

As an agnostic, I’m appalled.

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Glenna Foreman's avatar
Glenna Foreman
6h

As a Christian I'm appalled.

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